John W. “Wayne” Rudy, age 79, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Willowdale Nursing Home in Dale.

He was born October 17, 1945, in Huntingburg, to Wallace and Agnes (Whittinghill) Rudy. Wayne graduated from Dale High School in 1964, where he played football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, he attended Indiana State University and served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed watching Heritage Hills and Indiana University sporting events. He was known to voice his opinion from the stands on occasion. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Toole.

He is survived by his siblings, Shirley Winchell of Santa Claus, Bill Rudy of Lake Placid, Florida and Marty Rudy of Anderson, Indiana.

Services for John W. "Wayne" Rudy will be private. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.