Latest News

Volunteer Stagehands Needed for Jasper Arts 2025-26 Performance Season Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Addresses False Storm Siren Alert Ferdinand Firemen’s Ball Set for July 26 Public Invited to Share Input on Perry County Health Needs Jace Merkel Set to Take the Role of Next Huntingburg Parks Superintendent

The Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Firemen’s Ball on Saturday, July 26, at the Ferdinand Community Center.

The event will feature fried chicken dinners starting at 5:00 p.m., with additional food options including hamburgers, desserts, and drinks. Entertainment will be provided by Michael Wilmes from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

A raffle with over 125 prizes will also be held throughout the evening. Air-conditioned seating is available, and everyone is invited to attend.

The event is sponsored by the Ferdinand Firefighters and Auxiliary. For more information, contact the Ferdinand Town Office at 812-367-2280.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post