The Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Firemen’s Ball on Saturday, July 26, at the Ferdinand Community Center.

The event will feature fried chicken dinners starting at 5:00 p.m., with additional food options including hamburgers, desserts, and drinks. Entertainment will be provided by Michael Wilmes from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

A raffle with over 125 prizes will also be held throughout the evening. Air-conditioned seating is available, and everyone is invited to attend.

The event is sponsored by the Ferdinand Firefighters and Auxiliary. For more information, contact the Ferdinand Town Office at 812-367-2280.