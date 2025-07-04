Perry County Memorial Hospital is inviting the public to take part in its Community Health Needs Assessment this July. The hospital is seeking community insight to help guide future health and wellness services in Perry County.

Two focus group sessions are scheduled. The first will take place on Wednesday, July 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second session is set for Thursday, July 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Both will be held in the PCMH Education Rooms. Lunch will be provided during the midday session and breakfast during the morning session.

The focus groups are free to attend, and registration is preferred. Participants can sign up online at https://forms.gle/ayWVh944Q66ijzUc6. For more information, contact Casey Stutsman at 812-547-7011 or email Casey.Stutsman@pcmhospital.org.