The City of Huntingburg is excited to announce the next Parks Superintendent will be Jace Merkel. While previously working in the Huntingburg Water Department, Jace will make the transition to the Parks Department beginning July 7. He will be working alongside Dale Payne until Dale’s Retirement on August 8. Dale is retiring after 34 years of service in the city.

Mayor Neil Elkins states, “We are truly thankful for all the years of hard work and dedication Dale contributed to the City of Huntingburg. His love for the parks shined brightly in everything he did. We are excited to watch Jace grow into his new role as parks superintendent as his passion for the parks was a clear indicator in making this choice.” When we asked Jace about this new role, he stated, “When I think of the parks it brings back fond memories spent with my dad and family, and getting a chance to improve and work at a place that brought such joy to me and my family is a true honor. If I do my job and help keep and improve the parks, then just maybe I can bring that joy to someone else and their families.”

For questions or for more information, please call Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211, or contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.