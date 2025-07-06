Noel “Scott” Andry, age 61, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at his residence.

He was born August 9, 1963, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Noel and Shirley Ann (Wade) Andry. Scott was a heavy equipment operator for 42 years with INDOT. He enjoyed gardening, being in the outdoors and taking his grandkids out for rides on his 4-wheeler. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by four children, Ashley Andry of English, Dillon Andry of Birdseye, Katey Andry of Jasper and Lilly Andry of Huntingburg; two siblings, Steve (Olive) Andry of Birdseye and Patti Ann (Jerry) Polen of Birdseye; and (13) grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Andry Cemetery near Birdseye. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com