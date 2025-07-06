Latest News

Volunteer Stagehands Needed for Jasper Arts 2025-26 Performance Season Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Addresses False Storm Siren Alert Ferdinand Firemen’s Ball Set for July 26 Public Invited to Share Input on Perry County Health Needs Jace Merkel Set to Take the Role of Next Huntingburg Parks Superintendent

Noel “Scott” Andry, age 61, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at his residence.

He was born August 9, 1963, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Noel and Shirley Ann (Wade) Andry. Scott was a heavy equipment operator for 42 years with INDOT.  He enjoyed gardening, being in the outdoors and taking his grandkids out for rides on his 4-wheeler. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by four children, Ashley Andry of English, Dillon Andry of Birdseye, Katey Andry of Jasper and Lilly Andry of Huntingburg; two siblings, Steve (Olive) Andry of Birdseye and Patti Ann (Jerry) Polen of Birdseye; and (13) grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Andry Cemetery near Birdseye. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post