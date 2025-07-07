Kelly Garni, founding member and bassist of the original Quiet Riot, will be a special guest at two events in southern Indiana ahead of the 2025 St. Meinrad Rocks Fest.

On Friday, July 18, Garni will attend the Open Mic Night at St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 from 7 to 11 p.m. CT. Musician sign-ups begin at 6 p.m. CT, and performers will each have about 15 minutes on stage. Sound equipment, microphones, and a full drum kit will be provided. The event is free to attend, with food and drink specials available, including a frog leg and shrimp dinner.

The following night, Saturday, July 19, Garni will join local band Silly Rules at TJ’s Tavern in Lamar. The band plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. CT, with Garni sitting in for several songs during the show.

Garni, who co-founded Quiet Riot with guitarist Randy Rhoads in the mid-1970s, went on to record the band’s first two albums released in Japan. Beyond music, Garni is also an author, photographer, and artist, creating pieces inspired by the old West from materials collected at Nevada ghost towns and mines. His published works include Angels with Dirty Faces, detailing his life in the Hollywood music scene, and Naked Las Vegas, featuring his photography.

Both events will include giveaways to promote the upcoming St. Meinrad Rocks Fest in September. For more information, visit the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest Facebook page or contact Carol Troesch at writstuf@psci.net or 812-309-8523.