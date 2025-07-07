Governor Mike Braun has announced the launch of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, created to help Main Street entrepreneurs start, grow, and scale their businesses to grow Indiana’s economy and support Hoosier workers.



The office will be led by entrepreneur Brian Schutt. Schutt is the co-founder of Indianapolis co-working space and startup incubator Refinery46, as well as the co-founder of Homesense Heating and Cooling.

Governor Braun has redirected Indiana’s economic development efforts to focus on supporting Hoosier businesses and workers, and spread the benefits of economic development to all four corners of the state, with two North Star priorities: wage growth and new job opportunities.



The Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation will build on those ideas, and take over some entrepreneurship-focused functions from the IEDC such as overseeing certified technology parks.



The office’s primary directives are to:

Develop and administer programs to support the growth of small business, entrepreneurship, and innovation in Indiana.

Direct and oversee programs and sources of funding related to the growth of small business, entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation in Indiana.

Strengthen policies and programs supporting the growth of entrepreneurship in Indiana.

Coordinate with state agencies and other state-funded entities to align services and programs related to entrepreneurship and starting and scaling a business.

Work with funded entities to measure funds reaching rural communities, and work with stakeholders and organizations to provide technical support and expand access to resources for entrepreneurs across Indiana.

Develop and administer programs to support and encourage youth entrepreneurship, including supporting students and teachers in fostering entrepreneurial skills.

The office will be under the Department of Commerce, led by Secretary David Adams.