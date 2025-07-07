The fan-favorite Rock Lotto event is set for its annual return to the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper on Saturday, July 26. Sponsored by Jasper Engines & Transmissions, this unique evening of entertainment invites local musicians to be “drafted” into brand new bands, each performing five songs as they compete for the title of 2025 Rock Lotto champions.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and available at www.AstraTheater.com. Each ticket purchased comes with 15 votes to cast for the bands, giving audience members the power to decide who takes home the coveted Rock Lotto win. Fans can split their votes among different groups or go all in on a single band they believe has future rock star status.

Now in its seventh year, Rock Lotto serves as a fundraiser for the Astra Theatre. Next Act, Inc. also invites the community to upcoming shows at the venue, including Sam Morrow on July 12, Mama Said String Band on August 16, and Paul Thorn on September 13. Tickets for these shows are available online.

The Astra Theatre, located in downtown Jasper, features 357 newly renovated seats with both main level and balcony seating, as well as a concessions stand offering snacks, beer, and wine.