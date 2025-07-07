Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers about important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in June.
The office is encouraging consumers to take advantage of opportunities available to them to return, fix, dispose, or replace a purchased recalled item that could be harmful to their families.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in June:
- Peg Perego Recalls Tatamia 3-in-1 Recliners, Swings and High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation; Violations of Multiple Federal Standards (Recall Alert)
- Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Handrails Due to Injury Hazard
- Boyro Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Standard for Infant Walkers and Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
- LED Fireplace Lanterns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Green Pastures Wholesale
- Bell Sports Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Standard for Bicycle Helmets
- Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products Recalls Equine Bits Due to Fall Hazard
- Total Saddle Fit Recalls Western Saddle Cinches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
- DR Power Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
- iHerb Recalls Bottles and Blister Packs of California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Standard for Child Resistant Packaging
- The Coleman Company Recalls Converta Camping Cots and Converta Camping Suspension Stretchers Due to Laceration and Amputation Hazards; Imported by Newell Brands
- MaxKare Electric Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Manufactured by Yumo and Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com
- TADAKAZU Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation, Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon
- Crayan Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Crayan
- Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Kinetic and Pro XD Kinetic Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard
- AstroAI Recalls Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Two Fires Resulted in More Than $360,000 in Reported Property Damages
- YaFiti White Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon
- Mammut Sports Group Recalls Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard
- TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI 40-Volt 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard
- Endless Pools Recalls Manual Retractable Pool Covers Due to Drowning and Entrapment Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death
- More than One Million Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations
- Agro Superior Group Recalls Oliver & Smith Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability
- Bugaboo North America Recalls Giraffe High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard
- NTI Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers
- HTP Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers
- Direct Scaffold Supply Recalls Casters for Baker Scaffolding Due to Fall Hazard
- DR Power Equipment Recalls Battery-Powered Chainsaws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
- Funlio Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Standards for High Chairs; Sold by Ecogoods
- Apollo America Recalls Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire or Carbon Monoxide Leak; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively by Vivint
- Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Car Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly
- Midea Recalls About 1.7 Million U and U+ Window Air Conditioners Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
- Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes Due to Fall Hazard
- Lutron Recalls Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights Due to Shock Hazard
- Portable Hook-On Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of the Federal Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Ravmix
- ZHORANGE Portable Bassinets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by DFD Trading
- Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Toys with Small Balls; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shantou Haochengheng Technology
- Rinnai America Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard
- ZRWD Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by ZRWD
- Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, check its recall notice (linked above for all products), and follow the notice’s instructions.
Recall notices will include the relevant information of where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to June visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.
You must be logged in to post a comment.