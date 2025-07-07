Latest News

Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers about important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in June.

The office is encouraging consumers to take advantage of opportunities available to them to return, fix, dispose, or replace a purchased recalled item that could be harmful to their families.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in June:      

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, check its recall notice (linked above for all products), and follow the notice’s instructions.

Recall notices will include the relevant information of where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.        

To view recalls issued prior to June visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.

On By Celia Neukam

