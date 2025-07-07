Building Community 2025 is hosting its fourth teach-in event titled How Does Pollution Harm Children? on Thursday, July 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand. The session will be facilitated by Dr. Norma Kreilein, a pediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Local musicians Troubadours of Divine Bliss will perform before the event from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The teach-in will examine how pollution impacts infant mortality, birth weight, autism rates, and the broader health costs for Indiana, which currently ranks second worst in the nation for toxic air emissions. The event is part of the Teach-ins 2025 series, designed to foster non-partisan community discussions based on facts and open dialogue. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, with a rain location at St. Benedict’s Brew Works Theatre.

Previous teach-ins have covered topics such as immigration, tariffs, and race relations, with upcoming discussions to include the decline of America’s military power. For more information, contact Leann Burke at 219-405-3933 or Patty Ruhe at 812-639-7615.