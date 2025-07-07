Latest News

The newly constructed Loogootee Pavilion now offers free high-speed public Wi-Fi for residents and visitors. This upgrade was made possible through a $28,218 grant awarded earlier this year to the Martin County Alliance by MHS Serves to improve broadband access in Martin County.

Part of the grant funded new laptops for the Shoals Library, which are already in use. Phase One of the public Wi-Fi project was completed earlier this year at the Loogootee City Park. With the Pavilion’s network now active, the broadband initiative is complete.

Those visiting the Pavilion and green space can connect to the network by selecting parkwifi and entering the password L00g00t33.

On By Joey Rehl

