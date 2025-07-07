A historic Shoals landmark is getting new life as a campground and boat rental site. Audrey and Chad Gibson have purchased the former Star Milling Co. building, which dates back to 1858, and launched their new venture, The Star Mill Gathering Place.

Their project is being developed in two phases. The first phase is already underway, featuring two campsites along the White River with full hookups for water, sewer, and electricity. Canoe and kayak rentals are also available, with several options for launch and pick-up points along the East Fork of the White River. Planned boating routes include trips to Williams Dam and Hindostan Falls.

Looking ahead, the second phase of development is scheduled for 2026 and will bring a renovated event venue, food and beverage service, and a mercantile offering distinctive items sourced from across Indiana.

The Star Mill Gathering Place is launched its boat rental service in time for the Shoals Catfish Festival, offering four unique White River excursions. Rentals run hourly from 8 a.m. to noon daily between May and October. Reservations can be made by calling 812-709-5469.

Rental rates include $45 for single kayaks, $75 for tandem kayaks or canoes, and $25 for shuttling personal boats.