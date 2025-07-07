Indiana University Health’s mobile lung screening unit will be in Martin County on Monday, August 4. The unit will be parked at Redemption Christian Church from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that day.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 317-962-5864 or emailing lungscreening@iuhealth.org.

The mobile unit offers low-dose CT (LDCT) scans to check for early signs of lung cancer. Annual lung screenings are the most effective way to detect lung cancer before symptoms appear, which greatly increases treatment success. Because access to these screenings can be difficult for those living far from hospitals, the mobile unit helps bring this potentially life-saving service closer to residents.

The scan is quick, taking less than two minutes, and is non-invasive. No needles are involved, and patients do not need to change clothes or follow a special diet. Results are typically available within a week.

Most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, cover the screening. For eligible individuals without insurance, IU Health will cover the cost, ensuring that no one is prevented from screening due to financial barriers or their zip code.

To qualify for the screening, individuals must:

Be between 50 and 77 years old

Have a 20-pack-year smoking history (such as smoking one pack daily for 20 years, two packs daily for 10 years, or half a pack daily for 40 years)

Be a current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years

Those who quit smoking more than 15 years ago are not eligible under current insurance guidelines.