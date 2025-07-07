The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their July 2025 Monthly Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, July 12th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

The July sale is a special half price sale on everything excluding children’s books and puzzles/games. Adult and Young Adult hardback books will be $.50 and softbacks $.25 in both the fiction and nonfiction areas.

During this opportunity there will be feature areas including a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction, juvenile fiction titles perfect to finish off summer reading, a huge selection of newly donated romance novels, and even a banned books shelf.

The jigsaw puzzle area will also have its normal collection swapped out with a fun selection of Christmas and Yuletide seasonal puzzles to cool off from the summer heat with. All the other puzzles will reappear in August.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, July 11th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page.