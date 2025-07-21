Kermell Lee Crays “Lee”, age 61 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at Deaconess Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Lee was born in Washington, Indiana on September 26, 1963 to Frank and Shirley (Hilbert) Crays.

Lee worked for G&T Industries in Jasper, Indiana.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing horseshoes, poker, and was a lifelong Kansas City Chief’s fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

Surviving is one daughter, Abbi Crays, Jasper, two sons: Derik Crays (Jenna Letterman), Louisville, KY, and Dylan Crays, Jasper, one granddaughter, Layla Bailey, Jasper, mother, Shirley Crays, Loogootee, one brother, David Wininger, Vincennes, one sister, Jackie Mosby (Dane), Loogootee, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his father, and one brother, Frank Crays

Private services will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

