The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.

As of Monday, July 21st, 2025, at 12:22 PM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of 400 South
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
