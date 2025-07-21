Versteel, an Indiana-based manufacturer of contract furniture, has announced a new chapter of its Companion seating collection.

First introduced in 1996, Companion marked a major milestone for Versteel as the metal furniture company’s first seating series. Nearly thirty years later, Companion’s familiar silhouette and trusted performance remain a fixture in public spaces across the country.

While the design has stood the test of time, a closer look shows how Versteel continues to refine this collection to meet the ever-changing standards for sustainability, process control, and user comfort.

With durable steel construction and contoured seats and backs, Companion provides support while ensuring long-lasting performance in high-traffic spaces. Companion is a large family of seating with expansive options, inviting customization while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic for public and learning spaces.

What began as a small collection of chairs has grown into a comprehensive line supporting diverse environments and purposes. Stools were added to Companion a few years after its initial launch, followed later by bariatric and youth models, extending comfort and reliability to even more spaces and users.

More recently, Companion has undergone a series of thoughtful, behind-the-scenes updates that reinforce Versteel’s commitment to craftsmanship and American manufacturing.

The distinctive urethane armcaps, once outsourced, are now molded entirely in-house by Versteel. In addition to strengthening supply chain resilience, this transition has resulted in improvements to the armcaps themselves.

The new urethane is more pliable, providing a comfortable, secure grip while retaining durability and cleanability. In-house production also makes it possible to offer a wider range of colors, giving designers greater freedom to match or contrast with project palettes.

The urethane armcap option has been added to Companion’s bariatric models as well, supporting use in healthcare and any setting where cleanability and comfort are essential.

Another update to Companion is to its wood components, which are now crafted by an American manufacturer with deep expertise in bent wood production. This partnership brings generations of skill and technical precision to each chair, delivering exceptional strength and consistency.

With this change, Companion joins a growing list of Versteel products sourced entirely in the United States. Aside from textiles, which vary by vendor and pattern selection, every material used in Companion is now procured within five hundred miles of Versteel’s Indiana facilities. This localized sourcing reduces transportation emissions while supporting a more circular and transparent supply chain.

Companion is on the Versteel extension for CET, providing users with intuitive tools to design and

customize their projects. Select chairs are available on Versteel’s Quickship program, which ships

within ten business days.

To learn more about the expansive Companion collection and its vast design solutions: visit versteel.com.