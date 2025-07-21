The Spirit of Jasper Train is planning three Chocolate, Wine & Dine rides this season on Saturdays, August 23rd, September 13th, and October 4th, 2025.

These rides running from 6 t 8:30 PM offer a chance to enjoy wine tasting and indulge in chocolates from Chocolate Bliss onboard the Spirit of Jasper Train.

The experience starts with boxed truffles upon boarding, and as the train departs, a wine tasting begins. Dinner is then served on the train. The evening ends with a final treat of a chocolate mousse dessert and one last wine tasting served in a chocolate cup.

Dry wine options are available as well as a cash bar for additional beverages not included in the event.

Tickets cost is $100 per person and can be purchase online at spiritofjaspertrain.com.

For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.