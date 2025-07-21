Kimball International is introducing multiple new products designed to boost productivity and engagement across corporate, healing, and learning environments. With solutions that offer improved capabilities and functionality, new cleanability features, and additional surface material options, these products provide personalized experiences that support well-being.

Designed to support the full facility, Alterna casework products provide seamless, durable solutions from exam rooms and staff workspaces to registration and lobby areas. With easy installation and an extensive spectrum of models in a variety of configurations, sizes, and features, Alterna can be tailored to suit any facility’s needs.

The New Alterna Z lockers feature an organic design that accommodates longer coats and jackets. The doors are available in all standard laminate colors, creating design and budget flexibility.

From its crescent shaped base plate to the height of the table, Mariben was designed with the user in mind. The thin profile base is able to slide under seating while the crescent shape allows it to nestle closely to chair legs. Mariben’s generously sized tops are available in a variety of shapes to support activities from note taking while using a laptop to creating a handy spot for a quick bite to eat.

Height adjust tables are available with laminate surfaces, while fixed height bases are also now available with solid surface tops. Solid surface tops can include an optional spill groove for ease of cleaning.

With distinct curves that create cozy comfort, Jovalie is more than just lounge seating. Its style and versatile shape adapt into a variety of environments, alongside easy access to integrated power and data options makes Jovalie welcoming and accommodating. From single seat solutions to multi-seat units, with options for mobile, static, and swivel bases, Jovalie offers distinct appeal and indulgent comfort.

One, two, and three seat static lounge units are now available with push-through clean out. These models feature metal cylinder legs and an 18″ seat height (compared to 15″ seat height on models without clean out).

Nate & Natty is a family of seating that includes side and conference chairs, lounge seating, and coordinating stools. The seating solutions are available with or without arms in a range of base options.

The guest seating and stool models are now available with an optional clean out feature, further expanding on its ability to fit in any environment.

To learn more about Kimball International as well as these or other products, visit: kimballinternational.com/home.