Paul “Pauly” Dale James, 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 9, 1960 in Washington, IN, Paul was a man of quiet strength, resilience, and deep devotion to those he loved. A proud father, a devoted brother, a loyal partner, and grandfather, Paul left a lasting impact on all who knew him with his steady presence and kind heart.

He is survived by his daughter, Jody Roach (Damon) of Jasper, IN; sons Lucas James of Jeffersonville, IN, Robert James of Jasper, IN, and Todd James of Jasper, IN; and his stepson, Chadwick Lind of Cotopaxi, CO. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, and his eagerly awaited granddaughter, Makenna Roach, who is expected to arrive soon and will carry his love forward into a new generation, along with two step-grandchildren, Cameron and Camille Lind.

Also surviving are his sisters, Hester James, Jasper, IN, Deborah Messer, Indianapolis, IN; his cherished companion, Norma Kay Breeding, Jasper, IN who brought so much comfort in his final moments; he also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces who “Fun Uncle Pauly” loved dearly.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Lee (Taylor) James; one sister, Rhonda R. James; and four brothers, Joseph, William Jr., Lester, and Donald James. Though gone, their memories live on in the hearts of those who loved them.

A man who valued life’s simple pleasures, Paul found joy in family gatherings, lending a helping hand, and sharing quiet moments with those closest to him. He had a lifelong love for country music and classic western films. One of his greatest joys was fishing. Especially with his best friend, Robert Higsby. Their countless fishing trips were filled with stories, laughter, and the kind of companionship that only true friendship can bring.

His memory will live on through the legacy of his children, his extended family, and his future granddaughter.

A visitation in Paul’s honor will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages everyone to bring a memory of Paul to share, and for everyone to take a moment to hold their loved ones a little closer.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.