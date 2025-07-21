Christopher L. Armstrong, age 54, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.

Chris was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 10, 1971, to Joe and Joanna (Snyder) Armstrong.

He was a 1990 graduate of Jasper High School.

He had previously worked for many years for Servants, Inc. and then most recently for Meyer Distributing.

Chris liked to spend time outdoors and with family and friends.

Surviving are two brothers, Ric (Leticia) Armstrong, Jasper, IN, and Todd (Coletta) Armstrong, Newburgh, IN, nieces and nephews, Jazmine (Harry) Marintsch, Zebadiah Armstrong, and companion, Pat Zebas, Carmina Armstrong, and fiancé, Carter Shaw, Baylie Armstrong, Caysie Armstrong, Trynidie Armstrong, Kahnar Armstrong, Jessica (Tyler) Gehlhausen, Landon Gist, Emerson Gist, Oakley Gehlhausen, and Charlotte Gehlhausen, and many great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister, Debi Hedinger.

Private services will be held at a later date.

