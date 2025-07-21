Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined Loogootee Mayor Brian Ader and several community officials on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Oak Street Village, a new multi-million dollar housing development aimed at expanding affordable housing options in Martin County.

The Oak Street Village project is being funded through a combination of state initiatives, including a $600,000 allocation from the Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0 and an $11.3 million tax credit from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA). Officials say this combination of support demonstrates a strong commitment to addressing housing needs in rural Indiana communities.

Image Credit: JBH Ventures

Once completed, Oak Street Village will feature 50 units with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The development is designed to serve families earning 30%, 50%, and 60% of the area median income, expanding access to quality housing for low- and moderate-income Hoosiers.

Image Credit: JBH Ventures

In addition to residential units, the development will include a licensed childcare facility, which officials say will help address childcare shortages in the region, as well as pickleball courts and a public playground to provide recreational opportunities for residents and the broader community.

Governor Braun emphasized the importance of local and state collaboration in economic development and housing projects, noting that Oak Street Village is an example of how these partnerships can create lasting positive impacts in Indiana towns.

Construction officially began Friday following the groundbreaking ceremony, and the development is expected to be completed by November 2026.