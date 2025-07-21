The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2025 President’s Community Excellence Award. This annual honor recognizes individuals who have contributed their time, talents, or resources to improve the Jasper community.

The award, presented by the President of the Chamber Board of Directors, is open to nominees from all walks of life who work quietly to make a difference. Nominations will be judged by a committee from the current Chamber Board, with this year’s presentation by Board President Dalton Meny at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in Fall 2025.

To nominate someone, submit a one-page letter outlining your reasons for the nomination along with a biography detailing the individual’s service in areas such as community support and involvement, business excellence, leadership skills, and creativity. Nominees must be individuals but may be nominated by either a person or an organization.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, September 8, 2025. Nomination forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 West 6th Street. For more information, call 812-482-6866. Previous nominations are encouraged to be re-submitted for consideration.

The first President’s Award was given posthumously to Alvin C. Ruxer in 1991. Past recipients include Bob Siebert, Anne Heeke, Jim Stenftenagel, Ed Rumbach, Bob Gramelspacher, Patty Cox, Bob Steffe, Rich Eckerle, Norbert Eckerle, Leon Fleck, Dave Buehler, Dan Mundy, Lynn Krodel, Ken Sendelweck, Ken Sternberg & Maureen Braun, Donnie Lichlyter, Dr. Nancy Otte, Gervase Schwenk, Joe Rohleder, Bernie Vogler, John Siebert, Becky Beckman, Mike Jones, Mike Ackerman, Dan Fritch, John Seng, Dean Vonderheide, Bob Bleemel, Kim Lottes, Dr. Dean Beckman, Laura Grammer, Christian Blome, and Jim Siebert.