Latest News

Nominations Open for Jasper Chamber President’s Community Excellence Award Dubois County Health Department Reminds Parents to Check School Vaccine Requirements Dubois County Health Department Issues Summer Mosquito Safety Reminder Good Samaritans Hosting 17th Annual Pork Barbecue Dinner to Support Families Facing Medical Crises Building Community 2025 to Host Teach-In on Pollution’s Impact on Children

With the first day of school approaching, the Dubois County Health Department is reminding parents to ensure their children are up to date on required immunizations.

Officials say students entering kindergarten, sixth grade, or twelfth grade may need certain vaccines before classes begin. Parents are encouraged to check their child’s immunization status and schedule any needed appointments as soon as possible.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7056.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post