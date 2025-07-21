With the first day of school approaching, the Dubois County Health Department is reminding parents to ensure their children are up to date on required immunizations.

Officials say students entering kindergarten, sixth grade, or twelfth grade may need certain vaccines before classes begin. Parents are encouraged to check their child’s immunization status and schedule any needed appointments as soon as possible.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7056.