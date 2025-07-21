The Dubois County Health Department is reminding residents to take precautions against mosquitoes as summer progresses, warning of increased risks for mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus.

Health officials advise eliminating standing water around homes to reduce mosquito breeding sites, including emptying bird baths, kiddie pools, and old tires. Residents are also encouraged to protect themselves by wearing shoes, socks, pants, and long sleeves, particularly during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Using an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET is also recommended.

For questions, community members can contact the Dubois County Health Department’s Environmental Services team at 812-481-7050.