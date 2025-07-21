For years, the Good Samaritans have quietly walked alongside families in Orange County during their darkest moments, easing the crushing weight of catastrophic medical expenses. Since their inception, the group has distributed more than $220,000 to hundreds of families, offering both financial assistance and the reassurance that no one has to face hardship alone.

The Good Samaritans began with individuals who, after enduring their own medical crises, were moved to act. Inspired by the parable of the Good Samaritan, they turned their pain into purpose – ensuring other families would find hope and help during the toughest times.

Now, the community is being called to rally behind their mission. On Saturday, August 16, the 17th Annual Pork Barbecue Dinner will take place at Paoli United Methodist Church along Highway 56 East in Paoli. The dinner will run from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m., featuring barbecue pulled pork, live music, and an evening of heartfelt fellowship.

Every freewill donation collected during the dinner will go directly to the Good Samaritan Fund at the Orange County Community Foundation, with a portion supporting the Good Samaritans Endowment Fund to continue their mission for generations to come.

Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the evening, including performances by Lick Creek Band at 3:30 p.m., Pete and Jessie Webb & Co. at 4:20 p.m., Timeline featuring Tim and Susan Key at 5:15 p.m., and Warriors for Christ at 6:10 p.m.

Organizers encourage residents to attend, bring friends, and share in an evening dedicated to helping neighbors in need.