A Washington man was arrested early Saturday morning, July 19th, after his pickup truck was found in a creek near County Road 150 West and Cosby Road. Emergency crews responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to reports of a red pickup off the roadway.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Emilio Delarosa, showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. Delarosa is facing multiple charges, including Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated–Endangerment, OVWI with a Blood Alcohol Content greater than 0.15%, and OVWI–Refusal.

No injuries were reported in the incident.