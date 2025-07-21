Building Community 2025 will host How Does Pollution Harm Children?, the fourth event in its Teach-ins 2025 series, on Thursday, July 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand. The discussion will be facilitated by Norma Kreilein, MD, FAAP.

Local musicians Troubadours of Divine Bliss will perform from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the event will move indoors to St. Benedict’s Brew Works Theatre or the adjacent event hall.

Indiana currently ranks as the second worst state in the nation for toxic air emissions. The teach-in will explore how pollution affects infant mortality, low birth weight, and autism rates, why Indiana ranks so poorly despite environmental regulations, how other states like California have achieved better health outcomes, and what pollution costs Indiana communities.

Teach-ins 2025 is a series of non-partisan community discussions designed to foster thoughtful, respectful conversations on important issues. Previous teach-ins have covered topics such as immigration, tariffs, and race relations, each drawing 50 to 60 participants.

The next teach-in is scheduled for Thursday, August 21, and will focus on America’s military power, facilitated by John Stocker and Joe Hall.

Building Community 2025 is a group of citizens in rural southwestern Indiana aiming to build connections and inspire open, factual discussions within their communities.

For more information, contact Leann Burke at 219-405-3933 or Patty Ruhe at 812-639-7615.