Students and families in Crawford County are invited to the annual Back to School Bash Tuesday evening, July 22nd, hosted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

The event will be held at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Marengo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free backpacks will be available for students, along with door prizes, bounce houses, hotdogs, and hamburgers. Local businesses will also be on site handing out items.

Everything is free for Crawford County students and their families.