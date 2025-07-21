Justin Ray Mullis, 37, passed away Wednesday July 16th at his home. Justin was born April 30, 1988 in Evansville to Gerard L. Mullis and Sharon (Tempel) Jones.

Justin graduated from Perry Central 2008 as special needs. He was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome and it was a lifelong challenge. He enjoyed going to the casino, fishing, baking, gardening and putting together lots of large puzzles. He enjoyed all Indiana sports, especially Purdue, Indiana University, and Colts.

Surviving are his parents, Gerard “Gary” Mullis of Bristow, and Sharon Jones of English. His step-father, Joel Jones of English, adopted sisters, Elizabeth and Savanah Jones of English, brother, Braygon Jones and adopted brothers, Kenneth and Dakota Jones all of English. Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Rose Mullis and maternal grandparents, Roman and Betty Tempel, two adopted brothers, Elijah and Adam Jones.

Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Meinrad Church Cemetery.