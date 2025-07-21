A juvenile was arrested Sunday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit in Perry County. Around 1:22 p.m. Central, a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling near State Road 37 and State Road 145 when they observed a black Dodge Charger traveling 81 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and accelerated, leading officers on a pursuit through the area. The chase continued onto State Road 237 and ended near Scotchpine Road, where the vehicle came to a stop.

The juvenile driver was taken into custody without further incident. Authorities say the suspect has been charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

No injuries or crashes were reported during the pursuit. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that maintaining public safety remains their top priority.