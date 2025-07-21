Latest News

Teen Leads Perry County Deputies on Pursuit, Faces Multiple Charges Property Rights Alliance Announces Upcoming Meetings City of Jasper Hosting Open House Meeting Discussing Proposed Mill Street Improvements on July 23rd 2025 Strassenfest Little Miss and Little Mister Contestants Announced Miss and Jr. Miss Strassenfest Pageant Announces 2025 Contestants

A juvenile was arrested Sunday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit in Perry County. Around 1:22 p.m. Central, a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling near State Road 37 and State Road 145 when they observed a black Dodge Charger traveling 81 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and accelerated, leading officers on a pursuit through the area. The chase continued onto State Road 237 and ended near Scotchpine Road, where the vehicle came to a stop.

The juvenile driver was taken into custody without further incident. Authorities say the suspect has been charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

No injuries or crashes were reported during the pursuit. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that maintaining public safety remains their top priority.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post