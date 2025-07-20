The Property Rights Alliance is encouraging community members to mark their calendars for several upcoming meetings related to the Mid-States Corridor project.

Wednesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. – A public open house will be held at Jasper City Hall Council Chambers to discuss the Mill Street Project, which is related to the Mid-States Corridor.

– A public open house will be held at Jasper City Hall Council Chambers to discuss the Mill Street Project, which is related to the Mid-States Corridor. Thursday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. – The Property Rights Alliance will hold its regular meeting at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper. All interested persons are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring a neighbor or friend.

– The Property Rights Alliance will hold its regular meeting at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper. All interested persons are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring a neighbor or friend. Friday, August 1 at 4:00 p.m. – The Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority Board will meet at the Huntingburg Event Center. The Property Rights Alliance is asking supporters to make plans to attend.

Donations to support the organization’s efforts to stop the Mid-States Corridor can be made via Venmo at @propertyrightsalliance or GoFundMe at gofund.me/12fd6495. For more information, contact Property Rights Alliance, PO Box 64, Jasper, IN 47547.