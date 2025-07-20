The City of Jasper is planning to host an open house meeting on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, regarding the proposed improvements to Mill Street from 30th Street to 36th Street in Jasper.

This project is being developed to improve safety, accessibility, and overall roadway conditions, as the current layout of Mill Street does not meet today’s roadway design standards, and several areas experience drainage issues and have limited visibility due to steep hills.

To address these concerns, the project will widen the road to provide two 12-foot lanes with 4-foot shoulders, add curbs and storm drains to maintain drainage, and smooth out the road’s profile to enhance visibility and safety. These upgrades are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to support industrial access, reduce long-term maintenance needs, and create safer, more functional roadways.

The meeting will take place at the Jasper City Hall Council Chambers, located at 610 Main Street in Jasper at approximately 6:30 PM, immediately following the Jasper City Council meeting.

Attendees will have an opportunity to view project displays and speak with members of the project team. Project team members will be available to answer questions and comment forms will be available.

Those who can’t attend in person are encouraged to join the virtual Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82440284488?pwd=X6KvyZXRpcWctWQDtlYVRhJ3bESXjQ.1.

The meeting ID is 824 4028 4488 and the passcode is 350652.

If you have any questions or comments or accommodation requests, contact Nicole Minton at Nicole.Minton@lochgroup.com.