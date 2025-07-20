The 2025 Little Miss and Little Mister Strassenfest Pageants have announced this year’s contestants.
For the Little Miss Strassenfest Pageant:
Paislee Yates, the daughter of Nicole and Jason Yates
Olivia Lueken, the daughter of Yvonne and Chad Lueken
Jaydalynn Lovelace, the daughter of Jennifer and Cole Lovelace
Alexa Aders, the daughter of Lisa and Brandon Aders
Juliet Miller, the daughter of Alleisha and Randy Miller
Ellie Persohn, the daughter of Gwen and Calvin Persohn
Lucy Hasenour, the daughter of Stephanie and Davis Hasenour
Quinn Price, the daughter of Tracey Mullis and Anthony Price
Auden Voegerl, the daughter of Meredith and Ottie Voegerl
Keira Stenftenagel, the daughter of Daniell and Rick Stenftenagel
Ava Price, the daughter of Tracey Mullis and Anthony Price
Luana Vaal, the daughter of Tina and Bret Vaal
Cora Hopf, the daughter of Holly and Josh Hopf
Callie Neuhoff, the daughter of Kimberly and Kyle Neuhoff
Mia Peak, the daughter of Emily and KeAundre Peak
Amelia Capps, the daughter of Ashley and Stephen Capps
Maya Conrad, the daughter of Shawna and Michael Conrad
Eleanor Marinin, the daughter of Jade Marinin and Dmitry Marinin
For the Little Mister Strassenfest Pageant:
Christopher Hasenour, the son of Tina and Jonathan Hasenour Sr.
Nolan Edmister, the son of Whitney and John Edmister
The 2025 Little Miss and Little Mister Strassenfest Pageant is set to be held on Saturday, July 26th at 2PM at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.
