Photo of 2025 Little Miss and Mister Strassenfest Contestants courtesy of Studio Expressions by Jessica

The 2025 Little Miss and Little Mister Strassenfest Pageants have announced this year’s contestants.

For the Little Miss Strassenfest Pageant:

Paislee Yates, the daughter of Nicole and Jason Yates

Olivia Lueken, the daughter of Yvonne and Chad Lueken

Jaydalynn Lovelace, the daughter of Jennifer and Cole Lovelace

Alexa Aders, the daughter of Lisa and Brandon Aders

Juliet Miller, the daughter of Alleisha and Randy Miller

Ellie Persohn, the daughter of Gwen and Calvin Persohn

Lucy Hasenour, the daughter of Stephanie and Davis Hasenour

Quinn Price, the daughter of Tracey Mullis and Anthony Price

Auden Voegerl, the daughter of Meredith and Ottie Voegerl

Keira Stenftenagel, the daughter of Daniell and Rick Stenftenagel

Ava Price, the daughter of Tracey Mullis and Anthony Price

Luana Vaal, the daughter of Tina and Bret Vaal

Cora Hopf, the daughter of Holly and Josh Hopf

Callie Neuhoff, the daughter of Kimberly and Kyle Neuhoff

Mia Peak, the daughter of Emily and KeAundre Peak

Amelia Capps, the daughter of Ashley and Stephen Capps

Maya Conrad, the daughter of Shawna and Michael Conrad

Eleanor Marinin, the daughter of Jade Marinin and Dmitry Marinin

For the Little Mister Strassenfest Pageant:

Christopher Hasenour, the son of Tina and Jonathan Hasenour Sr.

Nolan Edmister, the son of Whitney and John Edmister

The 2025 Little Miss and Little Mister Strassenfest Pageant is set to be held on Saturday, July 26th at 2PM at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.