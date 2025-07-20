The 2025 Miss and Jr. Miss Strassenfest Pageants have announced this year’s contestants.

For the Miss Strassenfest Pageant:

Laurian Gayso, 17, the daughter of Kristin and Chad Gayso, will be a Senior at Jasper High School.

Grace Bartley, 20, the daughter of Bridgette and Michael Bartley, is studying Theatre and Drama at Indiana University.

Tori Brandt, 20, the daughter of Alison and Scott Brandt, is studying Nursing at Purdue University.

Zoey Birkle, 18, the daughter of Teresa and Andrew Birkle, will be a Freshman at Western Kentucky University.

For the Jr. Miss Strassenfest Pageant:

Amilia Marinin, 13, the daughter of Jade Marinin and Dmitry Marinin, will be in the 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Lily Schnarr, 11, the daughter of Brooklyn and Nick Schnarr, will be in the 6th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Charlotte Hoffman, 12, the daughter of Nicki and Mark Hoffman, will be in the 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Ana Kuczynski, 13, the daughter of Amanda and Kyle Kuczynski, will be in the 8th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Reagan Hochgesang, 12, the daughter of Amanda and Kyle Hochgesang, will be in the 8th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Audrina Aders, 12, the daughter of Lisa and Brandon Aders, will be in the 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Lucy Wood, 13, the daughter of Stephanie and Jeremy Wood, will be in the 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Nora Goins, 13, the daughter of Anna and Stephen Goins, will be in the 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Nora Goins, 13, the daughter of Anna and Stephen Goins, will be in the 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Mia Brown, 13, the daughter of Michelle Johnson, Matt Johnson, and Jeff Brown, will be in the 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Kate Schiefer, 13, the daughter of Stacia and Marcus Schiefer, will be in the 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Elloise Temple, 11, the daughter of Erin and Jon Temple, will be in the 6th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Landry Lueken, 12, the daughter of Yvonne and Chad Lueken, will be in the 7th grade as a homeschool student.

Harper Showalter, 12, the daughter of Marci and Tyler Showalter, will be in the 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Hannah Bartley, 13, the daughter of Heather and Ross Bartley, will be in the 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Cecelia Nealy, 11, the daughter of Maria and Wayne Nealy, will be in the 6th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Anistyn Emmons, 12, the daughter of Samantha Adams and James Emmons, will be in the 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Kinley Knies, 12, the daughter of Heather and Jason Knies, will be in the 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Skylar Lee, 12, the daughter of Gina Mehringer and Curt Rees, will be in the 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

The 2025 Miss Strassenfest and Jr. Miss Strassenfest Pageant is set to be held on Saturday, July 26th at 6PM at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.