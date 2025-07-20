Meloney K. Campbell, age 64, of Birdseye, passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born August 21, 1960, in to Frank and Margaret (Stephenson) Bokori. She married John Campbell on May 13, 2000 between the apple trees in their yard. Maloney worked as an assistant for Weddel Brothers in New Albany. She and John enjoyed hunting and fishing together. Her kids were her life and she loved spending time with them camping and making memories. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Don Hess.

She is survived by her husband, John Campbell of Birdseye; two children, Max Campbell of Louisville, Kentucky, Morgan Nicole Davidson, of Birdseye; siblings, Frank (Marlys) Bokori, Jason (Jen) Bokori, Angela Bokori; and godchildren, Dan (Wendy) Hess and Timmy Hess.

The family will arrange a celebration of Meloney’s life at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com