A woman is behind bars after officers with the Paoli Police Department arrested her on multiple felony child abuse charges. Police say 33-year-old Rachelle Lynn McCarter Kitchell was taken into custody on July 18 on a warrant issued by the Sullivan Circuit Court.

Court documents detail disturbing allegations spanning nearly two years. Kitchell is accused of forcibly removing children’s toenails, burning them, and punishing them with remote-controlled shock collars. The abuse was reported by the children’s grandmother.

Kitchell faces three counts each of Domestic Battery with Serious Bodily Injury to a child under 14 and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, both Level 3 felonies, along with three counts of Domestic Battery with Bodily Injury, a Level 5 felony.

She is being held without bond in the Sullivan County Jail as the investigation continues.