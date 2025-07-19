A Tell City Police officer pulled over an ice cream truck for speeding along New State Road 237 on Thursday, July 17. During the traffic stop, the officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle, which was operated by Sherri L. Pool of New Albany, Indiana.

The search uncovered methamphetamine, controlled substances, legend drugs, and drug paraphernalia inside the truck. A Drug Recognition Expert with the department also performed extensive testing on the driver for possible impairment.

Pool was arrested and taken to the Perry County Detention Center. She faces charges including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Operating While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance).

Authorities remind the public that all individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.