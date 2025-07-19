One man is dead and another has been arrested after a crash early Saturday morning in Perry County. Authorities say the incident happened just after midnight near State Road 145 and Cattail Road, close to Bristow.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Timothy Neyenhaus left the roadway and became stuck in a culvert, partially blocking the southbound lane. Two good Samaritans stopped to help, parking in the northbound lane.

Shortly after, a southbound 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jeffery A. Rasche failed to slow down for the scene and struck Neyenhaus and his vehicle. Neyenhaus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rasche was detained and later arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing death, OWI endangerment, and OWI. He was transported to the Perry County Detention Center. The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Perry County Fire-Rescue, Saint Meinrad Fire Department, Anderson Township Fire Department, Perry County EMS, the Perry County Coroner’s Office, Tell City Central Dispatch, and Ohio Valley Towing.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.