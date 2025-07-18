Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Judy Krieg and Libby Mitchell, with the Pike County 4-H Council, to discuss the 104th Annual Pike County 4-H Fair, happening July 19th-26th, 2025. We run through the extensive schedule of events, free carnival ride nights, live entertainment opportunities, and everything that makes this event unFAIRgetable fun!

The Pike County 4-H Fairgrounds are located at Hornady Park, 1213 W Park Road, in Petersburg, Indiana 47567.

Find more information on their social media: https://www.facebook.com/pikecounty4hfair

https://youtu.be/UGuEeUj0nCY

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

