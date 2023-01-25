Dubois County Museum hosts Craig Jon Berndt with Ferdinand Railroad

Author Craig Jon Berndt will be at the Dubois County Museum at 2704 N. Newton Street in Jasper on Saturday, February. 4, at 10:30 a.m. EST to read excerpts from his book The Ferdinand Railroad. It’s Predecessor and Successors. He also will have on-hand copies of his book and will spend time signing personal copies of his book. His books were a hot item in the month of December and copies could not stay on the shelves. He is making a second printing of his book and he promises they will be available at the book reading.

Mr. Berndtis from Fort Wayne, but worked as a city planner for the City of Huntingburg from 1994-2000. He is a Railroad historian and became interested in the Ferdinand track and started looking for remnants of it. His recently completed book is about the history of the 6½ mile Ferdinand Railroad, which operated between Ferdinand and Huntingburg from 1909 to 1991. He will present a PowerPoint presentation about the railroad. He welcomes those attending the presentation to bring items about the railroad in the form of photos, artifacts, and memories to share. The museum also invites visitors to stop at their display on the railroad and to see the Ferdy Flyer bell.

He will also present a program at 1:30 p.m. at the Ferdinand Public Library.

About the museum

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00-4:00 pm. Closed on Monday.

Admission of $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, and $2 for middle and elementary students is charged. Visitors four and under are free. Those holding a current Dubois County Museum Membership are granted free admission.

The Dubois County Museum is a local nonprofit organization committed to the collection, preservation, and interpretation of historical artifacts and information important to the citizens of the county. Museum operations are funded by annual memberships, admissions, donations, and gifts from visitors, area residents, and businesses. It is operated entirely by volunteers. It is located in Jasper at 2704 N. Newton Street (US231). Call (812) 634-7733. Please allow two hours to view the exhibits.

Visit the museum website at www.duboiscountymuseum.org. Follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Funded in part by the Dubois County Visitors Center-www.visitduboiscounty.com-800968-4578.

Come see, discover, and celebrate our Heritage at the Dubois County Museum.