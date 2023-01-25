The Indy Arts Council seeks a Public Art Administration Apprentice
The Indy Arts Council seeks a part-time, one-year Public Art Administration Apprentice in connection with Indianapolis’ hosting of the NBA All-Star Game in February 2024. This apprenticeship is an excellent opportunity to learn and practice public art project management skills, and participate in the excitement of an international-level sports hosting event.
The apprentice will work with Julia Moore, Director of Public Art, and will help manage “Hoosier Historia”, a statewide public art project that will create 24 landmark sculptures featuring artist-designed Indiana basketball stories. Responsibilities will include artist correspondence, budget and paperwork tracking, and other administrative tasks.
TERM: March 2023 through February 2024
STIPEND: $10,000 (approximately $25/hr for two half-days per week for one year)
The deadline to apply is Feb. 15, 5:00 p.m. EST