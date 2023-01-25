Art x Climate: A Project of the Fifth National Climate Assessment

The U.S. Global Change Research Program, in collaboration with Smithsonian Institution, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Science Foundation, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, invites artists to engage in the development of the Fifth National Climate Assessment by creatively visualizing climate change in the United States: its causes, impacts, and manifestations; our shared vulnerabilities; and the strength of our collective response.

Art x Climate seeks to strengthen partnerships between science and art and demonstrate the power of art to advance the national conversation around climate change. Selected art submissions will be featured in the Fifth National Climate Assessment as chapter covers and within the chapters. Selected artworks may also be used in case studies, in public events, or in communication materials.

There are two calls, one for artists ages 13–17, and one for artists 18 and up.

The deadline to submit work is Jan. 27, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST.