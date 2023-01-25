JASPER® Names Dooley, Hoffman, Gregory, to New Leadership Positions

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Ryan Dooley was named Director of Diesel Manufacturing, and Scott Hoffman was named Director of Gas Engine Manufacturing. In addition, JASPER named Matt Gregory the Plant Superintendent of the Willow Springs remanufacturing facility in Willow Springs, Missouri.

Ryan began his career with JASPER in 1997 in failure analysis and has had various roles, including Customer Service Manager, Fuel Room Group Leader, and Diesel Division Manager. “Ryan will continue oversight of diesel engine manufacturing, the fuel and air program, the Jasper West cylinder head operation, and Jasper Certified Components,” said JASPER President Matt Weinzapfel. “Additionally, Ryan will begin working with Associates supporting the parts stores and conveyance groups within the Dubois County and Willow Springs facilities.”

Scott has been with JASPER since 2007. He has worked in Customer Service, Quality, and within the gas engine group as a Team Leader, Group Leader, and Division Manager. “Scott will continue his oversight of the Jasper and Crawford Gas Divisions and will begin working with our Willow Springs Engine Division as well,” Weinzapfel added.

Matt has been with JASPER since the Willow Springs facility began operation in 2004. “He has led our Willow Springs Gas Engine Division for his entire JASPER career and has been instrumental in the overall success of our Willow operation,” Weinzapfel said. “In light of the tremendous growth we have seen at Willow, Matt will begin offering support to our Willow Springs Maintenance, Materials, Quality, and JPS groups, ensuring alignment with our corporate initiatives. He will also continue to be active in the most recent building expansion, the renovation and improvement of the existing facility, and the development of the future leaders of the Willow manufacturing operation.”