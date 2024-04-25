The Comfort Inn Hotel in Jasper has recently received the Prestigious 2024 Ring of Honor Award from Choice Hotels.

The designation is awarded to the top 1% of hotels within the brand, representing a tremendous accomplishment. This marks a new achievement for the Jasper location as last year they were in the top 3% of hotels in their Brand.

The Jasper Comfort Inn has been recognized as one of the top-tier properties operating under the Comfort Inn brand and has demonstrated an exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service. The award criteria is evaluated by Choice Hotels through its official property ranking reports.