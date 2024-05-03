Latest News

On May 2, 2024, Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at various locations as part of an investigation into the recent reports of thefts from vehicles throughout the county.

As a result, Brayton L White, age 23 of Washington, was arrested and charged with several counts of Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana.

An abundant number of items, including two stolen handguns, have been recovered. The investigation continues as they process the recovered items and determine who they belong to.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing security and doorbell camera footage and other information.

