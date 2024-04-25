Latest News

The Dubois County organization Living 4 God will be hosting a golf scramble on June 22nd at the Buffalo Trace Golf Course in Jasper.

Living 4 God (L4G) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization established in June of 2018, and provides new clothing to children in need and temporary aid to people who have fallen under tough times, in and around the Dubois County area.

Registration for the golf scramble starts at 12 PM and will have a 1 PM shotgun start. The times may change to morning depending on if the 30 teams register.

Team registration costs $280 and all proceeds will benefit the Indiana Southwest Futbol Club (ISFC) of Dubois County. ISFC will use proceeds for player scholarships and travel assistance for players who may not be able to afford to travel.  

For more information email L4Gministry@Gmail.com.

