The Dubois County Museum is set to host their 2024 Trivia Night at the Museum on Saturday, April 27th from 6:30 to 9 PM. The 2024 Theme is “Mysteries at the Museum”.

The public is invited to gather an eight-person team and compete for the title of Best Trivia team. The cost to enter the team of 8 is $200.

The trivia questions will feature mystery-themed categories of murders, secrets, supernatural, etc. and a mystery item or two from the museum archives and private collection will be questioned.

The winning team will receive $200 and each team member will receive a paid, one-year museum membership to the Dubois County Museum.

For more information or to register your team visit duboiscountymuseum.org/event/museum-trivia-night-2024/.

