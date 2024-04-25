As warmer weather approaches, off-road vehicle (ORV) enthusiasts in Indiana are gearing up for outdoor adventures. However, Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding the public to operate ORVs responsibly and adhere to safety rules to ensure a safe riding experience.

Here are some key safety reminders:

Wear a Helmet: Always wear a Department of Transportation (DOT)-compliant helmet while operating an ORV. Riders under 18 years of age are required by law to wear a helmet. Additionally, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, and over-the-ankle boots are recommended. Stay Sober: Never operate or ride an ORV while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Passenger Safety: Do not carry a passenger on an ORV designated for one occupant. For ORVs designed for two occupants, only one passenger should be carried. Age Requirements: Children should only ride ORVs if they meet the minimum age designated by the manufacturer. Riders younger than 14 years old must be supervised by an adult at all times. Control Speed: ORVs should be operated at a speed where the operator can maintain control and stop in time to avoid collisions. Seat Belt Use: On side-by-side style ORVs, in addition to helmets, operators and passengers should wear seat belts.

To further promote ORV safety, individuals can visit offroad-ed.com/indiana to register for a comprehensive online off-road recreational vehicle course.