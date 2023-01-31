The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host their Annual Meeting on Tuesday, February 14th, in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s Atrium. Doors will open at 6 and dinner will be served at 6:30 for a cost of $10. Meal tickets can be purchased in advance at the SWCD office and reservations by February 3rd are appreciated. A snow date of February 16th has been set in the event of inclement weather.

President of the Indiana Barn Foundation, Kent Yeager, will be the guest speaker for this year’s meeting. An election of an SWCD Supervisor will take place along with conservation awards being presented.

Questions about the SWCD Annual Meeting should be directed to their office at 812-482-1171 extension 3.